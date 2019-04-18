Rob Gronkowski Dented The Lombardi Trophy By Using It As A Baseball Bat

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy in epic fashion.

The organization released a video on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon of the team’s trip to Fenway after winning the Super Bowl over the Rams.

Naturally, the iconic trophy was with them, and Gronk, who hung it up this offseason, for some reason used it to bunt a baseball, which resulted in an unfortunate dent. (RELATED: New England Patriots Sign Receiver Demaryius Thomas For $6 Million)

I’m not kidding one bit. They were throwing practice pitches, and the legendary tight end bunted one with the trophy.

Watch the Patriots players explain how it all went down:

This is the most Gronk story imaginable, and I love it. Look at the joy on his face in the video above. That’s a man living with the spirit of reckless abandon.

He couldn’t care less what’s going on around him. He saw a baseball heading his way, didn’t have a bat and grabbed the next best option, which was one of the most historic trophies in all of sports.

If you don’t find that laugh-out-loud funny, then you just don’t understand great comedy.

The best part about Gronk is that you know it’s all genuine. None of this is an act. So many pro athletes behave in a way they think the media wants to see or people will find entertaining.

Not Gronkowski. He is just a dude living life with his three Super Bowl rings, and I love it, even if he did dent the Lombardi Trophy. The legend lives on in retirement, and let’s all hope it never even dims a little bit.