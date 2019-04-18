Tim Anderson Gets Drilled By Pitch After Bat-Flip, Benches Clear During White Sox/Royals Game

There were plenty of fireworks when the White Sox played the Royals on Wednesday.

It all started when White Sox player Tim Anderson had an unreal bat-flip after smashing a home run. It was wildly disrespectful and awesome at the same time. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

He just chucked the bat towards the bench.

Obviously, the Royals didn’t take too kindly to that, and repaid him by drilling him with a pitch in the sixth inning.

If you had your money riding on the benches immediately clearing, then I’m happy to inform you that you’ve won because that’s exactly what happened.

There wasn’t a brawl or anything, but players on both teams wasted no time before switching on the tough guy mode and rushing onto the field.

Benches clear in Royals-White Sox after Brad Keller hits Tim Anderson in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/u9IhZ56AvP — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2019

Look, if you get drilled by a pitch, then you just have to start swinging. I hate violence more than all of you, but sometimes a message has to be sent. (RELATED: Yasiel Puig Tries To Fight The Entire Pittsburgh Pirates Organization)

You can’t get drilled by a pitch and settle for the benches clearing and have nothing happen afterwards.

Go the distance, my friends. If a pitcher wants to get tough, then he can find out real quick that there are consequences.

At the very least, the pitcher needs to back it up and be ready to fight. You think Kenny Powers would drill a guy and then proceed to do nothing? Hell no.

If this had been the NHL, I can promise you that blood would have been spilled. Baseball players just don’t have the stomach for dropping the gloves. I don’t blame them.

It’s not something that can be taught. It’s something you’re born with. For baseball, it wasn’t a bad altercation, but let’s not pretend it was a real fight. It was mostly just a bunch of trash talking.