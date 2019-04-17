Andrei Svechnikov’s Brother Evgeny Appears To Threaten Alex Ovechkin After Fight

Andrei Svechnikov’s brother Evgeny appears to have a major issue with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

Ovi beat the living hell out of Andrei Monday night during the NHL playoffs between the Caps and Hurricanes. It was incredible.

Now, Evegeny, who plays for the Red Wings, might be head hunting when the two see each other.

According to The Detroit News, the older Svechnikov brother wrote, “One, two Freddy’s coming for you,” and tagged the Russian-born superstar on his Instagram story. The line is from the hit horror films “Nightmare on Elm Street.” (RELATED: Alex Ovechkin Knocks Out Andrei Svechnikov)

This whole situation is wild. Russian players are notorious for sticking together. It’s kind of their thing.

They’re not known for fighting each other, which makes the fact that Ovi beat Andrei that much stranger. Now there’s another Russian in the mix, and he’s pretty much straight-up threatening the face of hockey in his country.

It looks like the Russians are going to start turning on each other, and I’m here for every single second of it. If Evgeny is gunning for Ovi, he might want to bring some help. The Capitals star is listed at 235 pounds. The Red Wings player is listed at only 212 pounds. That’s a substantial difference.

I really want this storyline to only get crazier. The idea of NHL players from Russia coming for each other’s throats is outstanding content.

Herb Brooks is smiling in his grave knowing that the guys aren’t getting along.

On a final note, hockey is supposed to have a very civilized view of fighting. You drop the gloves, get it over with, and then there are no hard feelings.

Leave it to the Russians to destroy decades and decades of tradition. All bets are off if you’re not allowed to come for a man’s throat over a fight.

I’m not saying I’m loving it, but I’m eager to find out how it ends. Bring on the chaos.