Trump Lawyer Reads Directly From Mueller Report To Push Back Against Brian Williams

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, read directly from the Mueller report Thursday when MSNBC’s Brian Williams asked him how Attorney General William Barr came to the conclusion that there was no collusion.

Barr held a Thursday morning press conference in which he summarized aspects of the special counsel’s investigation. Many suggested that some of Barr’s comments were inappropriate for the attorney general.

WATCH:

“My first question, I’m afraid, is going to verge on plain English,” Williams began. “Where did the attorney general get off with that characterization this morning, including four mentions that there was no collusion? What document was he reading, compared to the one we’re left with?”

Sekulow responded, “Well, page two of the document says, ‘The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government in its election of interference activities.’ So it’s right from the document itself.” (RELATED: Mueller Finds No Collusion)

“Have you read part one?” Williams retorted.

“I have read part one and part two,” Sekulow added.

Williams shot back, “Do you find good news in here for the president and the administration?”

“The investigation—page 181—the investigation did not establish the Contacts described in volume one—that’s the Russian contacts—amounted to an agreement to commit any violation of federal criminal law, including foreign influence and campaign finance laws,” Sekulow followed up. “Yes, I think it’s very good win.”

Trump responded to the release of the report during a ceremony with the Wounded Warriors Project at the White House. He said, “They’re having a good day, I’m having a good day too. It’s called no collusion, no obstruction. There never was, by the way, and there never will be.”

