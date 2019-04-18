This Year’s WH Easter Egg Roll Will Be Bigger Than Ever Before

It’s that time of year again, when thousands of people will show up on the front lawn of the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll and the 2019 Commemorative Egg will be presented to first lady Melania Trump.

And trust us when we say, this year’s egg might just be the most stunning of all the rest, just like the first lady. And we got the chance to get a sneak peek at it before it will presented to FLOTUS on Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

This year’s egg is striking and clearly inspired by the first lady, as it is covered in a beautiful blue background with colorful flowers. Across one side it reads “Be Best,” in honor of FLOTUS’ ongoing initiative that focuses on helping children become “happy and productive adults who contribute positively to society and to their global communities.” (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Each year the board selects a different designer from across the country and this year’s winner was Cecilia Glembocki, the executive director of the Virginia Egg Council. It was her first time with such an honor.

The technique for the design is called “quilling,” which involves small pieces of rolled papers that are intricately designed and pasted together. And the idea for this year’s design came from the children of egg farmers.

The American Egg Board has been presenting an egg for 42 years to the White House, with the first one dating back to 1977 when it was given to then-first daughter Amy Carter.

Soon after, it was presented to the first lady and the tradition continues today. You can see what each of the eggs have looked like over the years here.

“We have more than doubled our donations of eggs for this year on behalf of America’s egg farmers,” Anne Alonzo, AEB President & CEO told The Daily Caller. “They will be used for rolling, decorating and for our EggPops…which are hard boiled eggs on a stick.”

The tradition of the WH Egg Roll has been going on for almost a century-and-a-half, with this year marking the 141st event. And it’s expected to be bigger than ever before.

A whopping 74,000 eggs will be provided for the huge gathering on the lawn of the WH with officials estimating some 30,000 people expected to participate. And whatever eggs aren’t used, Alonzo said will be donated to local food banks in the area.