Danny Amendola Tears Into Olivia Culpo In Bizarre Instagram Rant

Detroit Lions receiver Danny Amendola tore into his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo in a bizarre rant on Instagram Friday night.

The NFL player and Culpo have been on and off for years, and she’s currently linked to the DJ Zedd. That apparently was the cause for Amendola to launch into their sex life, how she would get mad about not sharing pictures, how he’s a “hard mfer to deal with” when he’s been crossed and so much more. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could. And the sex was fucking crazy too,” Amendola wrote in part in the now-deleted posted, according to People, but the message was far from positive overall. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

He ended his rant with, “Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony [sic] little fuck, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf! Carry on IG.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

You can see a screenshot of his entire rant below.

Somebody who is boys with Amendola needs to take his phone away and make sure he doesn’t pick it up for a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

This is such an ugly look, and there’s no other way to spin it. First off, for those of you who don’t know what Culpo looks like, you can see a photo of her below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Yeah, she’s a massive smoke. No question about it at all. Now that we all know the stakes, what the hell is Amendola thinking?

Nobody, and I mean nobody, wants to see a guy rip their ex on social media. It’s such a bad look. This guy is now on my team! He’s a Detroit Lion now!

This isn’t the standard of excellence I’ve been cultivating in Detroit.

Amendola is a millionaire in the NFL. It really shouldn’t be difficult at all to find a new girlfriend. It should be incredibly easy. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Lions stepped in here and disciplined him. You simply can’t have players behaving this way and bringing embarrassment to the organization.

As for why he’s wasting time thinking about what Culpo is up to, I have no idea. As for Zedd, if he really is dating the star model, then he’s one of the luckiest men on the planet.

