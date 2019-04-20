Donald Trump’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Meme Brought HBO $25.2 Million In Free Advertising

It sounds like HBO might owe President Donald Trump a massive thank you.

The network wasn’t too pleased when the 45th leader of America tweeted out a “Game of Thrones” themed meme about there being no collusion or obstruction found in the Mueller report about the Russia investigation. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

You can see the meme below.

HBO initially said it didn’t want their stuff “used for political purposes,” but the tweet from Trump got them a bunch of free press.

According to a tweet from Darren Rovell, the meme generated $25.2 million in free advertising for the network, which is a mind-boggling amount.

$25.2 million: Equivalent ad value that Game of Thrones got on TV, Radio, Social & Online/News from @realdonaldtrump’s tweet yesterday, according to @apexmganalytics. pic.twitter.com/WWTGxsmk5f — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 19, 2019

I told everybody HBO should just relax when they initially responded to the president’s tweet, and it looks like I was correct. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

In the world of entertainment, there’s no such thing as bad press. In this case, the meme generated an absurd amount of attention for “Game of Thrones.” How could anybody honestly complain about getting $25.2 million in free advertising?

Everybody just need to chill out, relax, understand when somebody is joking and not try to get so annoyed online. It’s not worth anybody’s time to get upset over things on Twitter.

HBO should count this one as a win for the network, and the rest of us should be preparing for episode two of season eight.

Tune in Sunday night to catch all the action.