Johnny Manziel Trains With George Whitfield Jr.

Johnny Manziel is back to training as he awaits finding out where he’ll play next.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner had been playing in the AAF for the Memphis Express before the league shut down in historically embarrassing fashion.

Now, he’s training with legendary quarterback guru George Whitfield as he prepares for his next step, which is almost certainly going to be the XFL. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Reacts To Getting Kicked Out Of The CFL, Says He ‘Reestablished’ His Love For Football)

View this post on Instagram Hard work plus patience.. A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Apr 19, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

With the XFL seemingly moving along nicely as coaches get announced, it would make sense for the league to jump on Manziel as quickly as possible.

The league needs a vibrant face who moves the needle. I’m not sure anybody fits that description better than Manziel. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Sounds Like He’s Willing To Play In The XFL, Is Just About ‘Ball 24/7’)

You could expect Vince McMahon to take a run at Tim Tebow, but I doubt the Florida legend leaves the Mets organization to play in the XFL.

That leaves the former Cleveland Browns quarterback as the best option on the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The XFL returns in early 2020, and my guess is they’ll start making roster moves by August or September at the latest. Don’t be surprised if the league makes a move on Manziel even sooner.

He looked solid in the AAF, and he’s clearly staying in shape and training. It could be a fun time when the league arrives next season.