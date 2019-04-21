Melania Looks Ready For Easter In Pretty Sleeveless Floral Dress

Melania Trump definitely looked ready for Easter and spring when she stepped out Sunday in a pretty colorful dress for church in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady looked as striking as ever in the sleeveless floral number that hit right at her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and the rest of the family for Easter church services at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

She completed the great spring look with loose hair, a lavender-colored belt and purple high heels.

Later, the president and FLOTUS had brunch at Mar-a-Lago with family before returning to the White House this afternoon," Steven Groves, deputy press secretary, shared per a White House pool report.

Wishing everyone a blessed #Easter! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 21, 2019

The first lady always looks beautiful no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, Melania turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous short-sleeve white dress and stunning floral coat on Thursday for the trip to Florida for the Easter weekend festivities with family.

