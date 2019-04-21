PREVIEW: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2 Should Be Full Of Action. Will Daenerys Kill Jamie?

The second episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones” gets underway tonight on HBO.

As you all know, I’ve been following everything related to the show like a hawk ever since the season seven ending. Season eight, the final part of this journey, premiered last Sunday, and I thought it was very solid. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Now, some other people had mixed reactions, but all the chess pieces are now in place. That’s what was necessary, and the season eight premiere got the job done.

Tonight should have plenty of action. Jamie is in Winterfell, and judging from the preview, Daenerys is going to weigh potentially killing him.

However, I have a bold prediction for what will happen tonight. Daenerys can’t kill Jamie. It would ruin any further alliance with the Lannisters, which already seems like it’s off the table.

If she kills him, then she’s truly becoming the mad queen. Yes, I understand he murdered her father, but Jamie’s story arc isn’t going to end with Dany murdering him. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

He’s too important.

I have a feeling the two of them are going to form a very unlikely alliance. It would be the perfect progression for Jamie to finally abandon Cersei in favor of Daenerys. Sparing him would also show Dany’s a much more rational leader than some in Winterfell might currently think.

Plus, Tyrion being on her side doesn’t hurt. Let’s not forget Jamie freed his brother from being executed. My guess is that favor won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Secondly, I fully expect the battle with the Night King to commence tonight. The preview seems to make that pretty clear, but you never know what to expect when it comes to “Game of Thrones.”

We need that battle sooner than later, and the slowness of the premiere makes me think things are going to speed up very fast from here.

We also didn’t see the Night King at all in the first episode of the final season. Again, it’s another sign he’ll make an appearance tonight.

Tune in on HBO at 9:00 p.m. EST to watch all the action go down. We’ll see if I’m correct or not.