Lucy Robson Hits A Golf Ball Through Man’s Legs

Your first name

Lucy Robson pulled off another incredible trick shot, and this one could have ended horrifically.

The blonde golfer smoked a ball through a guy’s legs in an Instagram video. She cocked back and let it fly in incredible fashion. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The only potential problem, she could have easily drilled this dude in the groin, which she luckily avoided doing. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the crazy video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Apr 21, 2019 at 7:37am PDT

There’s not a person on the planet I trust enough to let them pull that shot off. No chance at all. Are you kidding me? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Even with groin protection, I still wouldn’t even consider it. The upside is you film a cool Instagram video. The downside is you never have kids. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Doesn’t really seem like a fair trade to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Mar 23, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge fan of Robson. Her golf videos are always awesome. She’s a certified smoke and is very talented.

That’s something we can all get behind, but I’m still not going to let her start firing balls between my legs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Dec 21, 2018 at 11:41am PST

I can’t wait to see what she does next. My guess is that it’ll be just as impressive as everything else Robson has done before.

She’s a major star. There’s no doubt about that at all.