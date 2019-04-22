REVIEW: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2 ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Is Outstanding

“Game of Thrones” showed up and showed out Sunday night in the second episode of the final season.

WARNING: THERE ARE OBVIOUSLY GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP YET.

Wow, what an incredible episode. I don’t want to hear any complaints because “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” was absolutely outstanding from start to finish. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

As I predicted, Jamie’s life was spared by Daenerys, although she didn’t seem to happy about it. It was also revealed to Dany that no help was coming from the Lannisters. While none of this was overly surprising, it was nice to see it unfold.

The majority of the episode focuses on people tying up loose ends before what they all believe will be their deaths when the white walkers arrive in a matter of hours. Over a decent amount of booze, memories are discussed, amends are made and there’s just a general sense of darkness as people assume they’ll all be dead soon.

There are a couple points I want to highlight. First, Jamie knighting Brienne was a super cool moment, and it was another sign of the Kingslayer’s redemption arc. He now fully views her as his equal, and is ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with her in the fight against the Knight King. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

Missandei and Grey Worm said they want to go somewhere sunny and warm when it’s all over. I’m not sure what would be more heartbreaking for the fans between one of them dying or both dying. They’re not both going to survive, and seeing one live without the other could be crushing.

Now, the before-battle moment everybody is talking about is when Arya stripped down and essentially demanded that Gendry have sex with her. That was a wild moment! Our sweet Arya just officially killed off any remaining part of her innocence, and I’m here for it.

She’s arguably the most badass character on the show, and now she’s just demanding sex from Robert Baratheon’s bastard son. Was it a bit awkward to watch her get naked? Absolutely, but the transformation of Arya over the years has been awesome to watch. Fun fact, she was +1,500 to be the first woman topless this season.

Robert Baratheon: I have a son, you have a daughter. We’ll join our houses. Arya and Gendry:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5p2kYHzyef — Alphina (@maleedus) April 22, 2019

We also got to see Jon break the bad news to Dany about his heritage and his rightful claim to the Iron Throne. What I think many of us thought would be a long conversation was cut short because the white walkers had arrived and the battle for Winterfell was about to get underway.

However, it’s more than safe to say she didn’t seem pleased. This is on top of the fact she wouldn’t commit to pretty much making the north independent to Sansa earlier in the show. I fear my girl Dany is about to have some major issues on her hands.

Finally, Bran revealed the Night King’s goal is to erase all history of men. Any theory that he’s not truly evil should be gone now. This is an absolute fight for the survival of humanity, and Winterfell is where the stand will be made.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the episode. I absolutely loved it, and the action will get underway next week. It’s going to be awesome.