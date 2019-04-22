T.J. Oshie Has Surgery On Fractured Right Clavicle, Is Out ‘Indefinitely’

T.J. Oshie’s season is almost certainly over for the Washington Capitals.

According to a statement from the team Sunday, the American-born hockey hero had surgery on a fractured right clavicle and is out “indefinitely.”

#Caps forward TJ Oshie underwent a successful surgical procedure on his fractured right clavicle. Oshie is expected to be out indefinitely. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 21, 2019

Oshie suffered a brutal injury in a playoff game against the Hurricanes when he was shoved into the boards from behind. (RELATED: Capitals Star T.J. Oshie Suffers Scary Injury, Won’t Return ‘Anytime Soon’)

Oshie goes down hard at the boards, skates straight to tunnel. #CapsCanes pic.twitter.com/jkkHQGzZuL — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 19, 2019

You just hate to see stuff like this happen. Oshie is one of the coolest guys in the sport, and now his year is over. What an unfortunate turn of events. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

The Caps are up 3-2 on the Hurricanes right now, and could close out the series tonight, Monday. I hate to sound like a pessimist, but there’s no way the Caps can make another Stanley Cup run without Oshie.

He’s the man who gets the whole offense going with Alex Ovechkin. Losing him is a game-changing event, and there’s no other way to spin it.

TJ Oshie makes it 2-0 for the #ALLCAPS over the #TakeWarning 2-0 in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/2ON0AVQMkG — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) April 13, 2019

Let’s hope he’s able to heal up nicely in the offseason and comeback as good as ever next season. You really hate to see guys get hurt, especially when they’re one of the coolest guys in the sport.

The NHL can be a brutal place at times, and Oshie getting knocked out of the playoffs is just another unfortunate reminder of that fact.