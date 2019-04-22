An Australian Toddler Reportedly Stuck A Used Condom Found At McDonald’s In Her Mouth

An Australian woman says her two-year-old daughter stuck a “used condom” in her mouth Friday at a McDonald’s in Perth.

The woman, who identified as Wendy, told 10 daily that her daughter will require STD testing after chewing on the condom, according to the New York Post.

Toddler stuck ‘used condom’ from McDonald’s in mouth: report https://t.co/t5bqbfU9Fn pic.twitter.com/YlJnia5cEn — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2019



“I don’t know how it happened, but when my husband next looks at her, she’s sucking on a black condom,” Wendy said. “I ran into the bathrooms, washed her mouth and hands and came out and gave her a drink. We were terrified.”

Wendy claims there was no packaging found in the store, and the condom seemed to be used. She suspects the toddler found it on a chair, according to the report. (RELATED: Kindergarten Boy Rushed To Hospital After Chewing On Used Condom On School Playground)

“I am really angry and sickened … I haven’t slept. I have been feeling overwhelmingly guilty for taking her there in the first place,” Wendy said.

The family took the toddler straight to the doctor, who told them to retrieve the condom from the McDonald’s. A McDonald’s spokesperson told 10 daily that the fast-food chain is investigating the incident.

This is absolutely terrifying. One, it’s just gross to find a used condom anywhere let alone a place where you eat food.