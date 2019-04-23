Britney Spears’ Sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, Hits Back At Critics Over Sister’s Mental Health Status

Jamie Lynn Spears hit back at critics who suggested that she did not have the best interest of her sister, Britney Spears, at heart following reports about the singer’s mental health status.

“[Ten] years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after,” the 28-year-old actress and sister of the legendary pop star shared on Instagram Monday.

The Instagram post included a throwback clip of the 37-year-old singer being yelled at on the street while surrounded by paparazzi, with Jamie defending her, per E! News Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Apr 22, 2019 at 9:23pm PDT

“I love my sister with everything I have,” she added. “So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Spears continued, “Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the ‘blank’ outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on May 1, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

It comes following reports that fans are worried the “Womanizer” hitmaker is being reportedly held against her will at a mental health treatment facility, with some of the people urging her sister to “save Britney,” per Page Six.

“You should help your sister, that’s the only reason why you are ‘famous,'” one social media follower wrote.

Another person wrote, “If it wasn’t for Britney you probably [would] be working retail.”

The “Baby One More Time” singer reportedly checked herself into a treatment center earlier this month to deal with issues involving her father’s ongoing health struggles. She is reportedly being held at the facility for 30 days.

As previously reported, Spears shocked fans in January when she announced she was putting her Las Vegas residency on hold and was going on an indefinite work hiatus so she could care for her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 4, 2019 at 9:01am PST

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination,” Spears wrote. “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she added in a second post. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

Spears has also reportedly been under conservatorship since 2008 for bipolar issues.