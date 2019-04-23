Roddy White Arrested In Georgia On Outstanding Warrant

Your first name

Former Atlanta Falcons star Roddy White was recently arrested in Georgia.

According to TMZ Monday, the talented receiver was arrested earlier in April after a traffic stop revealed he had an outstanding warrant for missing a court date. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license and booked.

It’s unknown at this time what alleged crime the missed court date was set for.

What is it with NFL guys getting arrested involved in traffic situations? This just happened to Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. He also got arrested after a routine traffic stop revealed he hadn’t paid an old speeding ticket. (RELATED: Leonard Fournette Arrested For Allegedly Not Paying A Speeding Ticket)

I feel like showing up to court and paying tickets shouldn’t be an impossible task for individuals making bank as professional athletes.

Clearly, there’s something here that I’m not understanding.

Will this ultimately end up being a big deal? Probably not. It doesn’t sound super serious at all, but it’s incredibly embarrassing.

Not paying tickets and missing court dates isn’t something you want to be associated with at all, and that’s before you even get arrested for said things.

Let’s hope the former Falcons star figures it out before it just gets worse for him. Again, issues of this nature shouldn’t be difficult.