Cuomo: Trump ‘Put His Own Political Interests’ Over National Security

CNN host Chris Cuomo argued during a Wednesday radio show that President Donald Trump put his own interests ahead of national security when he ordered his aides not to comply with ongoing investigations in the House of Representatives.

ICYMI: On #LetsGetAfterIt @ChrisCuomo discussed how the Department of Homeland Security does not think that the White House is taking Russian interference in our elections seriously enough. Congress could make this a problem for the president. Listen to More On Demand! pic.twitter.com/HkxdLGG7X0 — SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. (@SXMPOTUS) April 24, 2019

“The president was putting his own political interests over national security,” Cuomo said during his show, “Let’s Get After It!” “He’s being presented with facts of a continuing threat to our election process, which is a national security issue. It’s been made as such by the government. They’ve made election security a top priority, okay? And he’s saying he doesn’t even want to hear about it, let alone deal with it, because he thinks it’s bad for him politically.”

“There is a passage in the Mueller report, which I can’t quote you out-of-hand, but it’s in there, I promise you,” Cuomo continued. “Where he goes through potential motivations for the president to obstruct justice. And one of them is his feelings about how Russian interference is bad for optics on his win. So now you have Mueller articulating a potential motivation through his interviews and investigating that goes to obstruction but also in a wider lens to abuse of power.” (RELATED: Cuomo Schools Lemon On How To Interview Republicans)

The statement came after it was revealed that President Donald Trump was ordering staffers to ignore a subpoena from House Democrats in relation to an Oversight Committee investigation into how the Trump administration handled security clearances for staff.

Trump lawyer Michael Purpura argued that the subpoenas “Unconstitutionally encroach on fundamental executive branch interests,” according to The Daily Caller.

Multiple Democrats have called for Trump’s impeachment in the wake of the release of the Mueller report, an action that drew a swift response from the president on Twitter.

The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019