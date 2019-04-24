Julian Castro Calls Out Forum For Accidentally Using Photo Of His Congressman Twin Brother In Program

Presidential candidate and former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro jokingly called out the “She the People” organizers while on stage at their Wednesday event for using a photo of his brother, Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro in the event program.

Castro’s event had already gotten off to a rocky start when his entrance on stage was delayed because he was waiting for music that started late.

WATCH:

“Yeah, they made you wait, everybody wait to get the right walk-on music. Does everybody have their own walk-on music? Wait, I will say that though that the picture that you all have in your program is actually of my brother, Joaquin. Yeah, you have my brother’s picture. Yeah, that’s true,” Castro stated during the pleasantries leading into the event.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, one of the moderators, then jokingly responded, “Prove it.” (RELATED: Castro: ‘We’re Going To See More Indictments’ Related To Trump)

Castro followed up, “He would say that that’s a good thing because he’s better looking than I am.”

Hello! I’m at the She the People presidential forum in Houston today. Here’s what’s on the schedule: pic.twitter.com/eT48w396f7 — Addy Baird (@addysue) April 24, 2019

Later on, he said, “I said, that guy looks like shit!” according to WaPo’s Dave Weigel.

Seven other Democratic presidential candidates spoke at the forum: California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Follow Mike on Twitter