Report: Sanders Will Double Down On Prisoners Voting

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders apparently believes his policy of allowing prisoners to vote will get him votes as his campaign will reportedly double down on the position.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s idea that even convicted rapists, terrorists and murderers serving time should receive the franchise has concerned some; even prominent Democrats like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are warning the proposal is unsound.

The Sanders campaign has no intention of reversing or soft-pedalling the stand and will continue to advocate for prisoner voting, a senior campaign staffer reportedly told NBC reporter Shaquille Brewster on Tuesday. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Challenges Bernie Sanders To Explain Why Charleston Shooter Should Be Allowed To Vote)

Brewster appeared on MSNBC with Ali Velshi and commented on how Sanders’ announcement that the Boston Marathon bomber deserved to vote was playing with Democratic voters.

“Yes, I did get to speak to some voters, but I do want to say Bernie Sanders just wrapped up an event and he is not backing down from the issue at all,” Brewster said. “I spoke a to senior campaign official who told me this is something the campaign plans to lean directly into. They see this as an opportunity to educate people on the Reconstruction era of restrictions on felons’ ability to vote.”

“This is something that this official told me that really is going to expand on with hard substantive policy as they go to South Carolina,” Brewster added.

The issue came up at a Monday night town hall in which Sanders linked prisoner voting with “cowardly Republican governors” who are allegedly trying to deny voting rights. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders’ New Speechwriter Lauded The ‘Economic Miracle’ Of Venezuelan Socialism)

“To answer your question, as it happens in my own state of Vermont, from the very first days of our state’s history, what our Constitution says is that everybody can vote,” Sanders said. “If somebody commits a serious crime, sexual assault, murder, they’re going to be punished. They may be in jail for 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, their whole lives. That’s what happens when you commit a serious crime, but I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy. Yes, even for terrible people.”

Follow David on Twitter