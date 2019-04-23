Lindsey Graham Challenges Bernie Sanders To Explain Why Charleston Shooter Should Be Allowed To Vote

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham took a swipe Tuesday at Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, suggesting that South Carolinians would not be pleased at the thought of imprisoned felons being allowed to vote.

The former Republican presidential candidate noted that it might be difficult to explain to the citizens of South Carolina, still raw from the racially-motivated church shooting perpetrated by Dylann Roof on June 17, 2015, why Sanders would allow a convicted murderer and self-proclaimed white supremacist to cast a vote.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse….@BernieSanders supports allowing rapists, murderers, and terrorists – like the Boston bomber and Dylan[sic] Roof, the individual who massacred 9 church-goers in Charleston, to vote from prison,” Graham tweeted. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Incensed Over Dems Who’d Allow Boston Bomber To Vote)

“I look forward to hearing his explanation — in South Carolina — why Dylan[sic] Roof should be allowed to vote in the upcoming elections,” Graham continued. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Has An Ominous Message For James Comey)

Sanders, during a CNN town hall on Monday, argued that felons should not just regain the right to vote once they have been released from prison, but should retain it while they are still serving their time.

