Roger Stone Promises ‘Epic’ Trial — ‘I’m Really God’s Instrument’

Roger Stone has a lot to say about everything Mueller-report-related these days, but a gag order he was placed under in February is getting in the way of him speaking freely.

That being said, the Daily Caller still asked him for his reaction to the special counsel’s investigation findings, among other issues, in this episode of “America Uncensored.”

The Republican strategist and former advisor to Donald Trump was indicted in the special counsel’s probe in January.

He was charged with seven counts, including five for making false statements to Congress: one for witness tampering and one for obstruction of a government proceeding mostly related to the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation.

Stone pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is adamantly maintaining his innocence. (RELATED: Trumps Throws Threat to Congress If It Moves to Impeach.)

“I think my trial will be epic and I think the lord will guide us to certain truths,” said Stone. “I’m looking forward to my day in court.”

He’s set to stand trial in November.

In this interview, Stone told The Daily Caller that he has fallen on hard financial times since his arrest — so much so he says he had to relocate to a one-bedroom apartment. The conservative political consultant also talked about his upcoming event at a gentlemen’s club in Richmond, Virginia, and he offered some fashion advice for summer.

