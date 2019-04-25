FLASHBACK: Dodgers’ Rick Monday Saves Burning American Flag

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Rick Monday saved a burning American flag at Dodger Stadium on April 25, 1976.

After two protesters ran onto the field during the game and burned an American flag, Monday picked up the flag to thunderous applause. It was an incredible act of patriotism during a tumultuous time in the nation’s history. (RELATED: Man Who Lost Wife Rejects Dodgers Offer For Moment Of Silence)

Watching the video with legendary broadcaster Vin Scully on the call only increases the intensity of the moment.

Today In 1976: Chicago #Cubs outfielder Rick Monday saves the American Flag from being burned at Dodger Stadium! #Hero #MLB #History pic.twitter.com/lXUN3EWHNc — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) April 25, 2019



In a day and age where many athletes use their influence to denigrate America, this is a refreshing flashback to a time when patriotism was also politically correct. (RELATED: DEBATE: Should The Redskins Have Signed Colin Kaepernick?)

Monday’s quote after the game was nearly as legendary as the act itself, which is saying something.

“If you’re going to burn the flag, don’t do it around me. I’ve been to too many veterans’ hospitals and seen too many broken bodies of guys who tried to protect it,” Monday said at the time.

What a legend. Pour out a cold one for Rick Monday today.

