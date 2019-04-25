Kate Middleton Looks Ready For Spring In Gorgeous Teal Dress

Kate Middleton clearly looked ready for spring when she stepped out Thursday in a gorgeous teal dress with Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve button up colorful outfit that hit right at her knees as she and the Duke of Sussex attended the Anzac Day service in London. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the great look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun, a matching blue-colored hat and green-colored high heels. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

The Duchess of Cambridge, @kensingtonroyal, and The Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey for the #ANZACDay service. pic.twitter.com/oPHpg02sd7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 25, 2019

Middleton always looks just gorgeous no matter what the occasion, as has been noted numerous times. Most recently, the duchess made headlines when she showed up in a gray belted dress when she joined Queen Elizabeth II for a rare outing to open Bush House in London.

