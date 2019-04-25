New York Giants Draft QB Daniel Jones, Pass On Dwayne Haskins

Your first name

The New York Giants made an awful draft decision Thursday night when they drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

Yes, with Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins still on the board, the Giants drafted Jones to be Eli Manning’s replacement.

Jones might be a competent player and a first-round talent, but he’s no Dwayne Haskins. The OSU legend is better by pretty much every single metric and measurement. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

Honestly, what the hell is going on in New York right now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Jan 9, 2019 at 1:52pm PST

I honestly just feel bad for fans of the Giants. They’re going to have to watch Haskins become a gigantic star and they’re stuck with Jones.

This will only be much worse if Haskins goes to the Redskins. They’ll play him twice a year and have a constant reminder of who they didn’t pick.

I’m not cheering against Jones. I hope he does well, but this will go down as a gigantic mistake.

Best of luck to all the Giants fans out there! They’re in for a long road.