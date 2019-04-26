Britney Spears Checked Out Of Mental Health Facility

Pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly checked out of the mental health facility in Hollywood.

Spears headed home just two days after reassuring fans that she was doing fine, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The “Toxic” singer was reportedly picked up by her boyfriend Thursday afternoon.

The pop star checked herself into the mental health facility at the end of March for a 30-day program to help cope with her father’s illness. Her fans immediately began to freak out and reports circulated that Spears had been held against her will at the facility.

Spears, 37, took to Instagram to shut down the rumors on Tuesday posting videos to show her fans she was doing fine. In the first video, she reassured fans that she was taking care of herself. (RELATED: Britney Spears Insists She’s Fine Following Fan Freakout About Her Mental Health Struggles)

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment … you may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she captioned the video.

Spears then shared a video of herself working out and told her followers, “Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss.”