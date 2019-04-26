Britney Spears Checked Out Of Mental Health Facility
Pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly checked out of the mental health facility in Hollywood.
Spears headed home just two days after reassuring fans that she was doing fine, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The “Toxic” singer was reportedly picked up by her boyfriend Thursday afternoon.
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment ???????????? You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️
The pop star checked herself into the mental health facility at the end of March for a 30-day program to help cope with her father’s illness. Her fans immediately began to freak out and reports circulated that Spears had been held against her will at the facility.
Spears, 37, took to Instagram to shut down the rumors on Tuesday posting videos to show her fans she was doing fine. In the first video, she reassured fans that she was taking care of herself. (RELATED: Britney Spears Insists She’s Fine Following Fan Freakout About Her Mental Health Struggles)
“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment … you may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she captioned the video.
Spears then shared a video of herself working out and told her followers, “Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss.”