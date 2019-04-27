POLL: Should Tyreek Hill Ever Be Allowed To Play In The NFL Again?

An overwhelming majority of people in a recent poll think the NFL needs to distance itself from Tyreek Hill.

Hill is currently involved in an investigation over child abuse, which was re-opened after audio surfaced of the Kansas City Chiefs star threatening the mother of his child and discussing abuse against his son.

Initially, no charges were pressed after his 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm. He’s since been suspended from all team activities as the Chiefs wait to see what happens. (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Case Re-Opened After Disturbing Audio Emerges)

That made me ask people Twitter whether or not the talented receiver should ever be allowed to step on an NFL field again. Of the 1,543 voters, 90% said he shouldn’t be allowed to play in the NFL going forward.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill is on tape threatening a woman and being accused of abusing and punching his 3-year-old son, who currently has a broken arm. Should he be allowed to keep playing in the NFL? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 26, 2019

I fully understand the fact Hill hasn’t been charged with a crime in this specific case, but it’s important to remember he does have a conviction of domestic violence from his days in college for harming his then-pregnant girlfriend.

I have no idea what the NFL should do going forward, but the response needs to be rapid and strong. As long as there’s an investigation into Hill, you can’t let him step onto an NFL field. You just can’t. You can’t let a player accused of abusing a child play in the league.

This should be common sense, and I hope the people running the show realize it is. The NFL doesn’t need to believe Hill is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. They’re not a court. They’re a business, and Hill is about as bad for business as it gets right now.

The audio above is horrifying, and threatening a women and children should be a bridge too far. Goodell needs to drop the hammer if the league determines any of these allegations are true. Let the police do their thing and the NFL can do their thing when it comes to an investigation.

Either way, Hill’s days in the NFL might be nearing a rapid end, and it looks like most fans would like to see it end that way.