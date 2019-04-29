‘Avengers: Endgame’ Earns $1.2 Billion During Its Opening Weekend

“Avengers: Endgame” made a shocking amount of money at the box office this past weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Sunday on the superhero film’s stunning success:

The superhero tentpole opened to $350 million in North America and $859 million overseas for a stunning global launch of $1.2 billion, including $330.5 million in China and $56 million in the U.K. All are records — and then some — in yet another victory for Disney and Marvel Studios. Furthermore, weekend revenue for all films domestically clocked in at more than $397 million, an unprecedented sum. Until now, the most ever collected in one weekend was $314 million.

Are you kidding me? Over a billion dollars? That is downright absurd. As pointed out by THR in the same report, these numbers are records, and I don’t envision they’ll get broken anytime soon.

I know I’ve said this about a billion and a half times at this point, but I don’t understand how Marvel is just okay hanging up these films.

Aren’t we supposed to love money in this country? Do the people at Disney and Marvel not like making a ton of cash? (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

Hollywood usually will go back to the well a billion times as long as it is still pumping out cash. However, it really looks like the journey of “Avengers” is over, but at least it went out with a massive bang. Making more than $1 billion during a debut is simply mind-boggling.

I have no idea what it’d take for a movie to beat this insane record set by “Avengers: Endgame.” Honestly, I’m not even sure it’s possible.

I haven’t seen “Endgame” yet, but I absolutely plan to. There was this little thing called “Game of Thrones” this past weekend, which had to take precedent.

Yet, there’s no doubt at all that I’ll eventually make my way to the theater for this one. Everything I’ve heard about has been fantastic. I can’t wait to find out for myself.

Sound off in the comments if you’ve seen it already with your thoughts.