LaPierre Re-Elected To Top NRA Post After Showdown

Wayne LaPierre was re-elected unanimously to the position of CEO of the National Rifle Association on Monday, the group’s spokesman confirmed.

The board also elected Carolyn D. Meadows as president, replacing Oliver North, who said he wouldn’t run for a second term Saturday, reported Bloomberg. Meadows was previously vice president of the NRA Foundation board of trustees, as well as its second vice president.

NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam confirmed LaPierre’s re-election to The Associated Press.

The vote occurred during the NRA‘s annual board of directors meeting Monday in Indianapolis, after a contentious annual convention weekend during which accusations between LaPierre and North played out in the national press.

LaPierre sent a letter to NRA board members Thursday claiming North was extorting him to leave the organization under the threat of having accusations of financial misconduct made against him, according to The Wall Street Journal.

North stepped down from a second term as president Saturday. (RELATED: NRA’s North Won’t Seek 2nd Term After LaPierre Alleges Extortion)

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James’s office also announced there would be an investigation into the NRA’s finances, issuing subpoenas for documents, according to Fox News.

President Donald Trump addressed annual convention attendees Friday, and weighed in on the group’s controversies Monday morning by Twitter.

The NRA is under siege by Cuomo and the New York State A.G., who are illegally using the State’s legal apparatus to take down and destroy this very important organization, & others. It must get its act together quickly, stop the internal fighting, & get back to GREATNESS – FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2019

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded shortly thereafter, criticizing Trump for inaction on gun violence.

President Trump: 74,600 Americans have died from gun violence since you were elected. You have done nothing but tweet about it. Unlike you, NY is not afraid to stand up to the NRA. As for the NRA, we’ll remember them in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/zW5dUnH4IB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 29, 2019

