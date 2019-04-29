Religious Worshipers Attacked Again While In Prayer

The end of Passover, one of the most sacred weeks in the Jewish faith, saw another tragedy after a shooter entered Chabad of Poway Synagogue in southern California, allegedly killing one and injuring three.

This most recent incident is just one of many attacks on religious establishments and their parishioners in the last few months.

Last month, two mosques in New Zealand were attacked by a white supremacist’s sympathizer who killed 49 Muslims and injured another 48.

And just over a week ago an organized attack on three catholic churches and two hotels, were targeted Easter morning, killing nearly 300 people and injuring hundreds more in Sri Lanka. A little-known radical Islamic terrorist organization called National Thowheeth Jama’ath, is said to have been behind the attacks.

There is becoming a trend towards not only attacking places of worship, no matter the religion, but to do so during particularly holy times such as Easter, Sabbath and Passover. (RELATED: Combat Vet Who Stopped The Synagogue Shooter: ‘I Scared The Hell Out Of Him’)

The Saturday attack on the Poway Synagogue occurred six months to the day after the Tree of Life Synagogue attack in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were killed. But it also came the day before Holocaust Remembrance week started.

President Trump announced in a Wisconsin rally this weekend, “We forcefully condemn the evil of anti-Semitism and hate.”

