An Asian Immigrant Explains The Best Reasons To Vote For Trump

Even though the 2020 presidential election is still over 18 months away, many have already turned their attention to Nov. 3, 2020.

With 20 Democrats having already declared their intentions to challenge incumbent President Donald Trump next year, the election cycle is officially underway.

The Daily Caller’s Lisa Smiley explains why she is voting for Trump in 2020 after not supporting him in 2016, and why others should do the same.

