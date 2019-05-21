Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool

Houston XFL coach June Jones believes Johnny Manziel will be among the players available in the league’s draft.

Manziel hasn’t played football since the Alliance of American Football (AAF) folded, and it’s widely-believed he’ll be the face of Vince McMahon’s new league. It sounds like Jones, who coached Manziel briefly in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, believes the Texas A&M Heisman winner will be available to teams.

“You know, Johnny is an interesting guy. He’s competitive. He’s proven he has won. He’s just been through a lot … I assume he’ll be in the draft pool,” the new XFL coach told the media Monday. (RELATED: XFL Reaches TV Deal With Fox And ESPN)

I have to agree with Jones here, and I’m pretty sure everybody paying attention to the XFL feels the exact same way.

Vince McMahon needs a home run hitter to be the face of his league, and Manziel is the best option on the table. It’d be utterly shocking at this point if the dual-threat quarterback wasn’t available to teams.

There are two teams in Texas, Houston and Dallas, and I would be willing to bet a decent amount of money he ends up on one of those two.

Again, we’re talking about Vince McMahon. The man knows how to move the needle, and he knows Manziel will draw the most eyeballs in his home state.

The XFL will be back in early 2020, and I fully expect Manziel to be playing.

