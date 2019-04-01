Here Are The Championship Odds For Each Final Four Team

The final four is officially underway, and one team is the odds-on favorite to cut down the nets in Minnesota.

According to betonline.ag, Virginia has the best odds to win the national championship at 3/2, followed by Michigan State at 9/5, Texas Tech at 9/2, and Auburn at 5/1. (RELATED: Michigan State Upsets Duke 68-67, Advances To The Final Four)

As much as I hate to say it, I think Auburn’s odds are criminally underrated. The Tigers’ are the nation’s hottest team, and one of the best three-point shooting team’s in college basketball history. While few things in the world would be as painful for yours truly as watching Auburn win a national championship, I wouldn’t bet against it. (RELATED: Watch Bruce Pearl React To Auburn Making Their First Final Four In Program History)

This is a wide-open Final Four, and as this tournament has shown, anything can happen. However, making Virginia the odds on favorite just seems lazy. The Cavaliers are the third best team at best right now. Both Michigan State and Auburn should be favored in their respective games.

Follow William Davis on Twitter