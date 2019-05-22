Paige VanZant Hypes UFC Return With Fight Video, Says Not To Get Fooled By Her ‘Pretty Face’

Paige VanZant continued to hint at an imminent return to the octagon on Instagram.

The flyweight fighter posted a video of herself from an old fight going hard, and it's a great reminder that you don't want to find yourself locked in a cage with her.

She captioned the video, "Don't let my pretty face fool you. I'm a psychopath." Yeah, Paige, I really don't think anybody was fooled at all.

Give the video a watch below.

I fully expect VanZant to fight again this summer. She was rumored to fight in April, but that didn’t come together because she was struggling with an arm injury.

That’ll all be behind her soon, and then she’ll be ready to cut loose in the octagon against somebody. I have no idea who Dana White will face her up with, but I pity that person.

The UFC star is coming off a win against Rachael Ostovich. She lit Ostovich up, and I fully expect her to keep the momentum up.

VanZant is coming for blood and you best believe we’ll be cheering her along every single step of the way. Go, Paige, go!

Either get on board or get the hell out of the way. There are no other options on the table.

