JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Drama From The Steelers Is Gone

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t sound like he misses Le’Veon Bell or Antonio Brown at all.

Brown and Bell both left the team this past offseason, and they did it in the wake of many issues. Bell didn’t even play a snap all season. That was minor compared to Brown seemingly at war with the whole organization. Doesn’t sound like the Steelers new WR1 misses his former teammates.

“The chemistry is on point. Everyone is on the same page. Everyone is communicating. There’s really no — how do you say? — drama in our locker room,” Smith-Schuster told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

I don’t blame the young receiver for his comments at all. Not one bit. The circus surrounding Antonio Brown was downright absurd. The man was just in nonstop feuds with everybody, and nobody wins in the NFL with that kind of distraction lingering around.

Now, Brown is with the Raiders, Bell is on the Jets and JuJu doesn’t have to deal with any of the garbage that consumed Pittsburgh last season. (RELATED: JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Antonio Brown Calling Him Out On Twitter)

It’ll be interesting to see what the Steelers can do this season with the fat cut off the bone. I doubt the Raiders or Jets do anything newsworthy.

The Raiders might become must-watch television, but I’m not sure it’ll be for the proper reasons. It’ll be because Brown and Gruden might be fully consumed by carnage if things start to go south.

As for the Steelers, they still have Big Ben and should be just fine. Something tells me they’ll be much better off with Brown and Bell gone.

Only time will tell, but the 2019 season is already shaping up to be a fun one.

