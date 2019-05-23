Never-Released Details: That Time Michael Avenatti Threatened To Sue Daily Caller Reporters

Infamous and indicted celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti threatened to sue The Daily Caller last year when reporters uncovered and reported on the shady business dealings he was involved in.

WATCH:

The Daily Caller News Foundations’ Peter Hasson and Joe Simonson reported almost exactly a year ago that a company owned by Avenatti failed to pay $126,000 owed to a victim of a sex discrimination case.

Following the publication of the story, Hasson received a communication from Avenatti that showed he was not pleased with the story. Hasson goes into explicit detail about what Avenatti said to him and how he reacted to it. (RELATED: Exclusive: Sex Discrimination Victim Owed Money By Michael Avenatti’s Company Yet To Receive A Cent)

Most recently, he was indicted Wednesday for allegedly committing fraud and aggravated identity theft related to his former adult film star Stephanie Clifford, professionally known as Stormy Daniels. He is accused of forging Daniels’ signature and using fake documents to persuade an agent to divert over a quarter-of-a-million dollars in payment from the porn star’s book advance.

He was also indicted by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York back in March for allegedly threatening to release damaging information about Nike if the company didn’t pay him and a colleague $20 million. Further, Avenatti was arrested for domestic abuse back in November.

Follow Mike on Twitter