Pelosi Accuses Trump Of Engaging In A ‘Cover Up’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of engaging in a “cover up” as she faces increased pressure from her caucus to impeach Trump.

Pelosi made the comments after she emerged from what she called a “very positive” meeting with her fellow Democrats. (RELATED: Pelosi, Schumer Want To Turn Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Into A Climate Change Bill)

Speaker Pelosi: “The President of the United States is engaged in a coverup.” pic.twitter.com/w7YFyo0M61 — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 22, 2019



“We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States,” Pelosi said. “We believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up.”

Her statements come after several Trump officials, including Attorney General Bill Barr and Trump’s former counsel Don McGahn rebuffed subpoenas from the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee.

Pelosi reportedly engaged in a tense meeting with members of caucus earlier this week, with several Democrats agitating for impeachment, including Rep. Steve Cohen, who accused Trump of “raping the country,” according to a report from Politico. (RELATED: Steve Cohen Asks Google To Look Into ‘Overuse’ Of Conservative News Outlets At Hearing)

Pelosi has previously pushed back against calls for impeachment, saying that Democrats could continue their investigations without beginning impeachment proceedings.

