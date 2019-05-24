Texas Woman Shoots And Kills Home Invader, Police Say

A woman in Kaufman County, Texas, shot and killed a home invader Thursday morning, authorities said.

She reportedly woke up after hearing a man banging on her door, according to the the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department. After investigating the noise, she determined she didn’t recognize the man, deciding not to answer him, CBS DFW reported.

She said she heard the man kick in the back door of her house, prompting her to lock herself in her closet and call 911 at about 9:45 a.m., according to WFAA.

She was still on the phone with the 911 operator when the man allegedly entered the house and confronted her in the closet. She then reportedly shot the man in self-defense, killing him, according to local authorities. (RELATED: Texas Gun Owner Stopped Church Shooting Rampage)

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Nikusubila N. A. Makwangwala of Dallas, according to WFAA.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department has acknowledged the woman was defending herself from an intruder in her home, and there are expected to be no charges.

A woman in a neighboring home, Amanda Baber, said she was still shaking when she talked to CBS DFW.

“I seriously still can’t believe that this happened. And I heard this morning the helicopters roaring around and I thought it was a little but weird. But the fact that you told me it happened so close to here, I mean it’s kind of crazy, feels so country, and it’s pretty much the reason we moved here,” she said.

Baber also said she was happy her neighbor was able to defend herself in that situation.

“Praise God that she had the means to protect herself and that she had the strength to do it.”

Kaufman County police and Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation for more information.

