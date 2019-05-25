Browns GM John Dorsey Tells Fans Not To ‘Believe The Hype’

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey had a very weird comment to prepare fans for the upcoming season.

The Browns have set expectations pretty high as Baker Mayfield enters his second season as a pro and the team traded for Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason. Yet, the man in charge of the team doesn’t want people to get their hopes up too much.

“Don’t believe the hype,” Dorsey told The Athletic when discussing the upcoming season, according to ProFootballTalk.

Is Dorsey really telling fans to not get excited? Is he really telling people they shouldn’t be hyped?

It doesn’t make a ton of sense for a general manager to tell a fanbase to chill out with expectations. If he was a true champion, he’d tell fans to expect nothing but absolute excellence. (RELATED: Pacman Jones Allegedly Cussed Out Police Officers, Called Them ‘Crackers’)

Maybe Dorsey knows something the rest of us don’t at this time, and maybe things behind the scenes in Cleveland might not all be golden.

Sure, they’re loaded with talent, but there’s no guarantee any of this will work for the Browns. They stacked the team with great players and it’s also full of big personalities.

That can sometimes not end well.

If you think I’m going to take it easy on Mayfield and OBJ if things go south, then you truly don’t know anything about me.

I’m not cheering against them, but let’s not pretend like it won’t be funny as all hell if the Browns fall apart in epic fashion after expectations shot through the roof.

