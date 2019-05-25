Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Navy Blue Jumpsuit In Tokyo

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Saturday when she stepped out in a gorgeous navy blue jumpsuit during her tour of a museum in Tokyo, Japan.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve number that had a white trim throughout as she joined Akie Abe, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for a tour of the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a matching navy belt and black flats.

"The tour will include stops into several of the exhibits – including a flower room, waterfall room, crystal room, cave room, lamp room, wave room and landscape exhibit– each made up of light shows and interactive demonstrations," per a FLOTUS pool report.

“Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Abe will be met by Mrs. Hagerty, spouse of the Ambassador to Japan, and Mrs. Sugiyama, spouse of the Japanese Ambassador to the United States, in the aquarium and join the children in designing sea creature creations,” the report added.

The first lady always looks just right no matter what the occasion. On Friday, she got everyone's attention when she showed up wearing a beautiful silk white print dress as she and President Donald Trump left the White House for their three day trip to Japan.

