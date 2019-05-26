Melania Wows In Beautiful Hot Pink Dress At Dinner During Tokyo Trip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump looked gorgeous when she stepped out for dinner in a beautiful pink dress during her and President Donald Trump’s three-day trip in Japan.

(Photo by Kiyoshi Ota - Pool/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the short-sleeve , off-the-shoulder hot pink number that hit just past her knees as she joined President Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe for a dinner at a Hibachi restaurant in Tokyo. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and high heels. To say she looked terrific would be an understatement. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Before dinner, FLOTUS and POTUS attended the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

After the match, the president described getting to watch the tournament as an “incredible” opportunity.

“That was an incredible evening at sumo,” Trump shared, per a White House pool report. “Sumo wrestling.”

“We bought that beautiful trophy,” he added. “Which you’ll have hopefully for many hundreds of years.”

The first lady always looks just incredible as has been documented numerous times. Check out some of Melania’s other unforgettable looks here.

