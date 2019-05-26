Melania Wows In Beautiful Hot Pink Dress At Dinner During Tokyo Trip

Melania Trump looked gorgeous when she stepped out for dinner in a beautiful pink dress during her and President Donald Trump’s three-day trip in Japan.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the short-sleeve , off-the-shoulder hot pink number that hit just past her knees as she joined President Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe for a dinner at a Hibachi restaurant in Tokyo.

She completed the great look with loose hair and high heels. To say she looked terrific would be an understatement.

Before dinner, FLOTUS and POTUS attended the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokigikan Sumo Hall.

After the match, the president described getting to watch the tournament as an “incredible” opportunity.

“That was an incredible evening at sumo,” Trump shared, per a White House pool report. “Sumo wrestling.”

“We bought that beautiful trophy,” he added. “Which you’ll have hopefully for many hundreds of years.”

The first lady always looks just incredible as has been documented numerous times.