Toronto Raptors Will Play The Golden State Warriors In The NBA Finals
The Toronto Raptors punched their ticket to the NBA finals Saturday night.
The Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in game six 100-94, and their reward is to now play the best team in all of basketball.
First off, good for the Raptors for making their first NBA finals in franchise history. They have some extremely passionate fans, and I can only imagine what they’re feeling this morning.
Having said that, they Raptors are fixing to get annihilated by Steph Curry and company. I’m honestly not even sure if they can win a game. (RELATED: Kevin Durant ‘Unlikely’ To Play Right Away In The NBA Finals)
Was rattling off four straight wins against Milwaukee impressive? Absolutely, but the Warriors aren’t the Bucks. Not even close.
Golden State is going for their third title in three years, and I really don’t see the Raptors doing much to stop them.
Of course, I could be totally wrong. Kawhi Leonard could come out firing to secure a few wins for Toronto but I wouldn’t bet on it.
You can catch game one Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.