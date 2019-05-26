Trump and Kim Jong Un Agree Biden Is “Low IQ,” Says Sarah Sanders

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Sunday that President Donald Trump agrees with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s recent assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden during an interview on NBC.

“I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden,” Sanders said during NBC’s interview about Kim and Trump. “The president watched him and his administration with President Obama fail for eight years,” she continued, referring to Biden.

Trump recently responded to the comments made by The North Korean Central News Agency about Biden. He tweeted his thoughts about the comments on Sunday, referring to Biden as “Swampman Joe Biden” and saying that they made him smile.

The state-run news agency labeled Biden as “reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power” in a report on May 21. The report also said that Biden is a “fool of low IQ” and that his run for presidency was “enough to make a cat laugh.”

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Sanders, currently in Japan with Trump, also accused the Obama administration of causing more issues in places like North Korea, and said that Trump has become responsible for cleaning these “messes” up.

“We shouldn’t even be in the position that we’re in to have to deal with North Korea at the level we are if they had done their job in the first place,” Sanders said to NBC. “They failed with Iran, they failed with North Korea, they failed on trade. And we finally have a president that’s being tough on these countries.”

Recently, concern over North Korea grew when they conducted missile tests, but Trump said that he was not concerned about it. He tweeted that he is “confident” that Kim will keep his promise. (RELATED: North Korea Won’t Talk To US Until Trump Reduces Disarmament Demands)

Issues between Biden and Trump have increased since Biden announced his candidacy last month. In Biden’s official video announcing his candidacy, he warned that “if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.”

Trump has given Biden nicknames like “Job-Killing Joe” and “SleepyCreepy Joe.” Trump’s campaign made a graphic for Biden’s Pittsburgh event last month, tweeting him a message that told Biden to “enjoy the Trump economy!”

Biden aside, Sanders said that Trump’s big focus is still on denuclearization.

“Again, the president’s focus in this process is the relationship he has, and making sure we continue on the path to denuclearization,” she said during the interview. “And he feels good that the Chairman will stay firm with the commitment that he made with the president, and move toward denuclearization.”

Follow Shelby on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.