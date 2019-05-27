Watch ‘Band Of Brothers’ Scenes In Honor Of Memorial Day

Memorial Day seems like a great time to remember the epic story of “Band of Brothers.”

The hit HBO mini-series and Stephen Ambrose book tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II.

They dropped behind enemy lines on D-Day, fought in Operation Market Garden, suffered high casualties holding the line in Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge and fought every inch of the way until the end of the war in Europe. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Hitler had no idea what was coming for him when those young American men dropped from the sky armed with M1 rifles and Thompson submachine guns.

Led by Richard Winters, Easy Company brought hell on Earth to the enemy, and they lost a lot of great men along the way.

HBO chronicled the incredible story and it should be required viewing for every American. Below are some of the best moments from the series.

For anybody who hasn’t seen the series yet, I suggest you stop whatever you’re doing at the moment and start immediately.

It’s one of the greatest war stories ever told, and it’s a great reminder of the insane amount of sacrifices the brave men in WWII made.

With limited ammo, little food and extremely limited winter clothing, our guys held the damn line at all costs at Bastogne.

God bless every man who picked up a rifle and defeated the evil of the Axis countries. We owe them a debt that’ll never be repaid.

