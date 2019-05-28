Rep Elijah Cummings Pushes Back On Allegations Against Wife’s Non-Profit: ‘Baseless Claims’

Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings pushed back against allegations regarding his wife’s non-profit organization, suggesting it potentially violated its tax-exempt status and could possibly have been a conflict of interest with his work in Congress.

Cummings’s wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who chairs the Maryland Democratic Party, was hit by a complaint filed to the IRS by the National Legal Policy Center on May 20, which said there was a possible conflict between Rockeymoore Cummings’s nonprofit group, Center for Global Policy Solutions, and her for-profit group, Global Policy Solutions, LLC, The Washington Examiner first reported.

The watchdog group’s complaint asked the IRS to look into whether there was “illegal private benefit” brought about by the two organizations’ potential overlap. However, Cummings pushed back against the allegations in a statement to Fox News, saying the organization that filed the complaint is “funded by right-wing mega-donors known for their political hit jobs,” also saying the allegations are a “fabricated distraction.”

“These baseless claims come from a group funded by right-wing mega-donors known for their political hit jobs,” Cummings said in the statement. “I am confident that they will be exposed for what they really are — a fabricated distraction from the important work being done on behalf of Americans, such as lowering the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs.”

Rockeymoore Cummings also responded to the report, calling it a “hit piece” filled with “lies” in a statement to The Washington Post. (RELATED: Elijah Cummings Puts Fox News In His Crosshairs. Jim Jordan And Mark Meadows Are Pushing Back)

“It appears a conservative front group and a news outlet … are pushing a hit piece filled with faulty research, lies and innuendo in an attempt to tarnish my personal reputation, professional work and public service as well as that of my spouse,” Rockeymoore Cummings said in the statement.

Cummings’s office, Global Policy Solutions, LLC, and the Center for Global Policy Solutions did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation for comment.

