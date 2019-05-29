Trump Says Alabama’s Senate Seat Is Too Important To Allow Roy Moore To Lose It

President Donald Trump criticized Judge Roy Moore Wednesday for contemplating another potential Senate run in Alabama.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t…..” Trump wrote, noting the risks inherent for the GOP heading into 2020.

Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama. This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

He added: “If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices!”

Moore has not officially announced his intention of running in 2020, but he has talked up the possibility on Twitter. “What is Bradley so worried about,” the judge wrote on Twitter Tuesday, referring to Republican Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne’s concerns about a potential Moore candidacy. “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

Trump’s tweet comes after his son, Donald Trump Jr., made a similar critique, telling Moore on Twitter Tuesday that, “if you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.” (RELATED: If You Actually Care About #MAGA’: Don Jr. Sends Roy Moore A Clear Message)

Moore lost the seat in a 2017 special election to Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones after he faced multiple accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions held the seat before joining the Trump administration.

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.