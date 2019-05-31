Peyton Manning Says He Talked About Joining ‘Monday Night Football,’ Decided It Wasn’t ‘The Right Time’

Peyton Manning had discussions about joining the “Monday Night Football” crew, but ultimately decided against it.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the two-time Super Bowl champion decided it “wasn’t the right time.” (RELATED: Peyton Manning Won’t Join ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast Team)

He also added it might “never” be the proper time for him to broadcast the “MNF” games.

Manning on Monday Night Football … “I talked to the Monday night football folks. I enjoyed talking to the them. I had great conversation. It wasn’t the right time this year. Maybe it will never be.” — Ryan O’Halloran (@ryanohalloran) May 30, 2019

It’s really too bad Manning won’t be in the booth because the man is an electric factory. Everything he does is entertaining.

Manning is a football expert, he’s got all the charisma in the world and he brings some serious credibility with him when it comes to the sport.

ESPN should just have thrown as much money necessary at him to get the job done. Of course, given how much money the NFL legend already has, that number might have been too much for even ESPN.

Maybe things will change down the road, but the former Colts and Broncos gunslinger dropping the “never” line doesn’t fill me with hope we’ll ever see him as part of the “MNF” crew.

I guess I can’t blame him too much. He had one hell of a great career, and he’s earned the right to just relax in retirement.

We’ll never know what might have been if Manning had pulled the trigger on joining “MNF.” I guess you just don’t always get what you want in life.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed something might change in the future, but I’m not holding my breath.

