Detroit Lions Release Twitter Hype Photo Of Matthew Stafford

The NFL season might still be months away, but the Detroit Lions are wasting no time getting people amped up.

My squad released a photo of Matthew Stafford in an old school uniform on Twitter, which was likely from a Thanksgiving Day, with the caption, “Ready to be back under the lights.”

Who is ready to run through a brick wall right now? We’re 99 days out from the week one game against the Cardinals, and I’m absolutely juiced!

Last year might have been a disaster, but there are lots of great things to look forward to this season.

We’ve got a loaded offense in Detroit with Stafford, Marvin Jones, Kerryon Johnson, Jesse James, rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson, Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola. We’re ready to roll out and start winning some games under the lights. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Quarterback Discusses The New Offense. Prepare For Defenses To Start Panicking)

It’s time to wash our minds of the disappointing 2018 campaign and get ready to show up and show out in 2019.

The time for excuses is over. It’s time to win and win big. Either get onboard or get the hell out of our way. There’s no time for taking prisoners this time around.

See you all in September. It’s going to be a hell of a season, and it’ll all start when we beat the living hell out of the Cardinals.

Get a ticket on the hype train while there’s still room because it’ll be packed by the time week one rolls around.

