Watch MSC Opera Cruise Ship Crash Into Dock And Smaller Boat In Venice, Italy

David Hookstead | Reporter

The people running the MSC Opera had a bad Sunday.

The massive cruise ship absolutely crushed the dock and a smaller boat while in Venice, Italy. People on the dock took off running after it became clear the cruise ship was about to make impact. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch some videos of the incident below.

How? How is that possible? I'm not a cruise ship expert, but I'm pretty sure they have the tech on them to avoid crushing docks and smashing smaller boats.

Again, not an expert, but this seems like it should have been avoidable.



You have to love the speed of the people on the dock once they realized a massive cruise ship might crush into them. They looked like they were running the 40 yard dash at the NFL combine.

According to CNN, only four people were injured, which seems like a miracle, all things considered. Imagine seeing a boat of that size barreling towards you.

It’s absolutely terrifying, and you better run for your life. Trust me, you’re not going to win a fight by standing your ground against a cruise ship.

Best of luck to the people running the show when they have to explain how the hell this happened. I don’t envy their position at all.

Tags : italy twitter venice
