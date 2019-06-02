Patrick Mahomes Chugs A Beer During Game 3 Of The Stanley Cup Final

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest NFL passer to prove he has no problem drinking a beer.

During game three of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins, the young star smashed a beer after being shown on the jumbotron. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Was it as impressive as Matthew Stafford’s beer drinking display? Probably not, but it was miles better than Aaron Rodgers. Watch him toss one back below.

Hey now.#Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes in the house!

Chugged a beer.

Not sure how full it was, but still better than Rodgers. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NKddIFftDC — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) June 2, 2019

It seems like it’s now the law that quarterbacks and athletes have to chug a beer whenever on TV or the jumbotron. I’m not going to lie, I’m here for that kind of action.

Forget about the combine to determine skills and talent. Forget about stats on paper. I know a winner when I see one, and anybody who can throw back a beer is good in my book.

Trust me, you don’t want the face of your franchise to struggle to drink a cold brew like Aaron Rodgers does.

Aaron Rodgers is no match for David Bakhtiari when it comes to chugging beer (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/A2dVANd0Vl — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2019

We need every single starting quarterback in the league to grab a beer and prove whether or not they’re capable of hanging. This must be the new standard.

I couldn’t care less about training camp. I only care about who can and can’t toss them back. Are you a Matthew Stafford or are you an Aaron Rodgers?

If it’s the latter, then it might be time to hit the free agency market.

Shoutout to Mahomes for once again proving there might not be a worse beer drinker in all of sports than Rodgers. You just hate to see it!

