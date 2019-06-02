Trump Makes Surprise Stop At Virginia Church To Remember Shooting Victims

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

President Donald Trump made an unannounced stop Sunday at McLean Bible Church in Virginia, taking a few moments to pray with congregants for the victims of the shooting that took place in Virginia Beach Friday.

The president, who made the surprise visit after a round of golf, arrived in khakis and a blazer with no tie. He was sporting a USA ball cap, which he removed as he walked into the church.

Pastor David Platt also took a moment to say a prayer for the president, asking God to “give him wisdom and help him lead our country alongside other leaders.” (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Will Pray For Trump After Surprise Presser Attacks Democrats)

Trump initially spoke with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the mayor of Virginia Beach following the shooting, offering condolences and help.

