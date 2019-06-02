Trump Makes Surprise Stop At Virginia Church To Remember Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump made an unannounced stop Sunday at McLean Bible Church in Virginia, taking a few moments to pray with congregants for the victims of the shooting that took place in Virginia Beach Friday.

WATCH: Trump prays at the McLean Bible Church with Pastor David Platt in the wake of the Virginia Beach mass shooting pic.twitter.com/cpqs7efVYg — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 2, 2019

NEW: President Trump made an unannounced stop at a church in Vienna, Virginia, after leaving his golf club to mourn the Virginia Beach rampage victims, with the clergy praying for him and other leaders to “make decisions in ways that are good for justice.” https://t.co/MwlrG8WocV pic.twitter.com/0G7C0zKWny — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 2, 2019

The president, who made the surprise visit after a round of golf, arrived in khakis and a blazer with no tie. He was sporting a USA ball cap, which he removed as he walked into the church.

Pastor David Platt also took a moment to say a prayer for the president, asking God to “give him wisdom and help him lead our country alongside other leaders.” (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Will Pray For Trump After Surprise Presser Attacks Democrats)

For those of you who pray, @realDonaldTrump briefly joined a Pastor David Platt at Mclean Bible Church (in suburban Virginia) today during an afternoon service after a round of golf. Platt prayed for him and other government leaders. Here’s the prayer, transcribed from video: pic.twitter.com/cTirO9VB8L — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 2, 2019

Trump initially spoke with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the mayor of Virginia Beach following the shooting, offering condolences and help.

Spoke to Virginia Governor @RalphNortham last night, and the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach this morning, to offer condolences to that great community. The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

